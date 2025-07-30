SolidSwitch 9 Click designed for high-side switching and controlling of resistive and inductive loads

Achieve intelligent high-side switching with VN9D5D20FN perfect for controlling resistive and inductive loads

SolidSwitch 9 Click is a compact add-on board designed for high-side switching across four independent channels for controlling resistive and inductive loads directly connected to ground, ideal for use in automotive and industrial environments. It is based on the VN9D5D20FN, a 4-channel high-side driver from STMicroelectronics.

KEY FEATURES:



4-Channel High-Side Driver: Controls four independent loads connected to ground

Controls four independent loads connected to ground SPI Control: Features 24-bit SPI for programming, diagnostics, and real-time control

Features 24-bit SPI for programming, diagnostics, and real-time control Integrated 10-bit ADC: Provides precise current sensing for each channel

Provides precise current sensing for each channel Flexible Output Control: Allows versatile management of connected loads

Allows versatile management of connected loads Built-in Diagnostics: Offers advanced diagnostic capabilities for fault detection

Offers advanced diagnostic capabilities for fault detection Integrated PWM Engine: Supports independent phase and frequency control for each channel

Supports independent phase and frequency control for each channel Multiple Operating Modes: Includes limp-home functionality for robust system operation

Includes limp-home functionality for robust system operation Comprehensive Protection: Designed for safe operation in demanding environments

APPLICATIONS:



Controls various automotive lighting elements (e.g., headlights, taillights)

elements (e.g., headlights, taillights) Manages the power to small DC motors or actuators in vehicles and industrial settings

or actuators in vehicles and industrial settings Used for switching loads in industrial control systems and machinery

systems and machinery Controls resistive heating elements

Drives inductive loads like solenoids and valves

Any system requiring safe, intelligent high-side load switching in automotive or industrial applications

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about SolidSwitch 9 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



