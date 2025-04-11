Glass Indoor Solar Cell (1-cell) – 41x26mm for energy harvesting in both indoor and outdoor environments

Achieve efficient indoor and outdoor energy harvesting with the AMG-1401C

Glass Indoor Solar Cell (1-cell) – 41x26mm (AMG-1401C), also known as Amorton, is a high-performance hydrogenated amorphous silicon (a-Si:H) solar cell designed for energy harvesting in both indoor and outdoor environments.

KEY FEATURES:



High efficiency: Achieves over 20% higher efficiency than conventional models with a nearly perfect black-reflective surface

Achieves over 20% higher efficiency than conventional models with a nearly perfect black-reflective surface Low-light performance: Generates approximately 8μW/cm² at 200 lux, making it ideal for indoor and low-light environments

Generates approximately 8μW/cm² at 200 lux, making it ideal for indoor and low-light environments Durable construction: Built on a glass substrate for optimal durability and longevity

Built on a glass substrate for optimal durability and longevity Compact dimensions: Measures 41.4x26.1mm, allowing for space optimization in various applications

Measures 41.4x26.1mm, allowing for space optimization in various applications Thin profile: Maintains a slim 1.1mm thickness

APPLICATIONS:



Power wireless sensors and IoT devices in indoor and outdoor settings

in indoor and outdoor settings Provide sustainable power for solar-powered watches

Power asset tracking devices for continuous monitoring

devices for continuous monitoring Supply energy to remote sensor nodes in various monitoring applications

in various monitoring applications Power remote controls for electronic devices

for electronic devices Excel in environments with limited natural light or primarily artificial light



For more information about Glass Indoor Solar Cell (1-cell) – 41x26mm visit the official product page.



ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE