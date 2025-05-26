Smart NFC Click for RFID, Wi-Fi, and WPAN connectivity

Integrate advanced RFID functionality alongside Wi-Fi and WPAN capabilities with Pepper C1 (000600) module

Smart NFC Click is a compact add-on board designed to enable advanced RFID functionality and wireless connectivity in embedded applications. It is based on the Pepper C1 (000600) module from Eccel Technology.

KEY FEATURES:



Combined RFID, Wi-Fi, and WPAN: Integrates versatile wireless communication options

Integrates versatile wireless communication options Over-the-Air Firmware Updates: Enables remote updating of the module's firmware

Enables remote updating of the module's firmware Multiple RFID Standards Support: Compatible with MIFARE® and ICODE standards

Compatible with MIFARE® and ICODE standards Standalone Operation: Can operate independently with support for MQTT and REST API protocols

Can operate independently with support for MQTT and REST API protocols UART Communication: Provides a standard serial interface for communication

Provides a standard serial interface for communication Dual u.FL Antenna Ports: Allows for connecting external antennas for Wi-Fi and WPAN

Allows for connecting external antennas for Wi-Fi and WPAN User-Configurable GPIOs: Offers flexible digital input/output capabilities

Offers flexible digital input/output capabilities Selectable Power Supply for RFID: Allows optimization of power for RFID operations

APPLICATIONS:



Enables contactless authentication for secure access

Facilitates RFID-based tracking and management of assets

Supports contactless payment and credit systems

Allows for tracking and management of consumable goods

Integrates contactless interaction into smart home systems

Enables RFID-based identification and tracking in industrial environments

Any application requiring a combination of RFID and wireless connectivity



For more information about Smart NFC Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE