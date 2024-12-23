Smart DOF 4 Click designed for high-precision motion tracking and contextual sensing

Detect gestures, activity levels, and orientation with a 9-axis IMU System in Package (SiP), the BNO085

Smart DOF 4 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise motion tracking and contextual sensing. Based on the BNO085 9-axis IMU System in Package (SiP) from CEVA, it offers exceptional performance and versatility.

KEY FEATURES:



9-axis sensor fusion: Combines accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer data for accurate orientation and motion tracking

Combines accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer data for accurate orientation and motion tracking Advanced MotionEngine technology: Enables advanced features like gesture recognition and activity tracking

Enables advanced features like gesture recognition and activity tracking Self-calibration: Automatically compensates for sensor drift and temperature changes

Automatically compensates for sensor drift and temperature changes Low power consumption: Optimizes power usage for battery-powered devices

Optimizes power usage for battery-powered devices Flexible communication: Supports both I2C and SPI interfaces

Supports both I2C and SPI interfaces Always-On capabilities: Enables continuous monitoring and event detection

Enables continuous monitoring and event detection Additional I2C for environmental sensors: Allows for easy integration of additional sensors like temperature, humidity, pressure, and more

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor environmental conditions and control devices in smart home

Track industrial machinery health and optimizes processes

health and optimizes processes Track fitness, health, and other vital signs

Enable precise motion control and navigation in robotics

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Smart DOF 4 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE