Smart Buck 6 Click designed as a multi-rail power management solution

Deliver up to 3A of low-noise, configurable power for advanced telecom and industrial applications with MPM54313

Smart Buck 6 Click is a compact add-on board that provides a multi-rail power management solution designed to supply embedded systems with stable and configurable power outputs. It is based on the MPM54313, a triple 3A power module from MPS.

KEY FEATURES:



Triple 3A Buck Converters: Integrates three independent buck converters, each capable of delivering up to 3A of output current

Integrates three independent buck converters, each capable of delivering up to 3A of output current Wide Input Voltage Range: Supports a wide input range from 4V to 16V

Supports a wide input range from 4V to 16V Adjustable Output Voltages: Output voltages are adjustable from 0.4V to 5.5V via the I2C interface

Output voltages are adjustable from 0.4V to 5.5V via the I2C interface Programmable Features: Includes power-on/off sequencing, configurable soft-start, and active voltage positioning

Includes power-on/off sequencing, configurable soft-start, and active voltage positioning High Efficiency: Uses constant-on-time control for ultra-fast transient response

Uses constant-on-time control for ultra-fast transient response Channel Paralleling: The channels can be paralleled for higher current demands up to 6A

The channels can be paralleled for higher current demands up to 6A I2C Interface: Allows for full configuration and control

APPLICATIONS:



Provides multiple stable voltage rails for complex digital circuits like FPGAs and ASICs

Supplies power to various components in network switches, routers, and other equipment

switches, routers, and other Used in telecommunication infrastructure for reliable power management

for reliable power management Powers modules in fiber optic communication systems

Any embedded system that requires multiple, configurable, and high-current power rails

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Smart Buck 6 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



