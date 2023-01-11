Slide Switch TS-13CQN (SS-12D10G5) is a rectangular mechanical switch from ELECSOUND that slides vertically from the open (OFF) position to the closed (ON) position, allowing control of a circuit’s current flow without having to splice a wire manually. It can withstand current and voltage ratings up to 1.5A and 125VAC, ensuring endurance and reliability in power delivery applications.

For more information about Slide Switch TS-13CQN visit the official product page.

