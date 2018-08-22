Servo click - 16 channel servo driver

Have you ever heard of animatronics? This is the technique of making and operating lifelike robots, typically for use in film or other entertainment. In order for a puppet to blink, "talk", move arms, legs etc. many servo motors are being employed. Our new Servo click board is an ideal solution for such a task since it can drive up to 16 individual servo motors and bring any fantasy creature to life.



Servo click uses PCA9685, an integrated 12-bit, 16-channel PWM driver from NXP. This driver contains 12-bit fixed frequency PWM generator for each channel, clocked by the internal 25MHz clock generator.



Each header is equipped with a shunt resistor, which introduces a small voltage drop across the connected servo. This voltage drop is captured and converted by the LTC2497, a 16-Bit, 16-channel delta-sigma A/D converter by Analog Devices. This provides a current consumption feedback, giving insight in the servo operation, without modifying it in any way.



