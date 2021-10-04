September at Mikroe

Hello Mikroe Users,

We know that sometimes it's hard to keep up with us. That's why we have prepared for you a quick recap of all product releases in the month of September. Enjoy the list :)

What's new In September we released 23 new products! We added 20 new Click boards™ and 2 new development boards to our shop. The road to all-in-one IDE continues. In September we had another NECTO Studio Update in which our software team shared with you all the improvements and new features they have been working on.

NECTO Studio Update 1.8.2

TNECTO Studio is on the constant quest for perfection. That's why, after only a month, our software team brings you more news; The multi-architectural software development kit - mikroSDK is getting a brand new update. NXP chips are now officially supported in NECTO Studio. 147 new NXP chips now have full mikroBUS functionality. Amongst other, 27 new hardware definitions have been added as well.

