NECTO Studio update 1.8.2

Dear NECTO Studio user,
Our fantastic software team wants you to know something; The multi-architectural software development kit - mikroSDK is getting a brand new update. NXP chips are now officially supported in NECTO Studio. 147 new NXP chips now have full mikroBUS functionality. Amongst other, 27 new hardware definitions have been added as well.
But that's not all, continue reading to see what new features and improvements they worked on.
NEW FEATURES
1. New vendor in mikroSDK
As of this version, 147 NXP chips are officially supported in mikroSDK 2.0. The NXP support translates to all mikroBUS modules and Click boards. Now, you can integrate any of the 147 MCU’s with any of the almost 1000 supported Click boards and not worry about code portability.
The following modules are fully supported:
- ADC
- Full module support
- SPI
- Full module support
- UART
- Full module support
- Implemented using interrupts
- I2C
- Full module support
- PWM
- Full module support
- GPIO
- Full module support
For a full list of all NXP supported chips, please have a look at THIS document.
2. New hardware support
The newest NECTO release with mikroSDK 2.2.0 brings you a major update to an already amazing SDK package. Necto Studio and mikroSDK now support 27 additional hardware. For a detailed list of all newly added hardware, please have a look at the documentation.
3. PLANET DEBUG
All Planet Debug systems with Kinetis chips have been updated with the latest mikroSDK packages.
You can now run any of the nearly 1000 Click examples hassle-free. on any of the PLANET DEBUG systems. For more information on Planet Debug please visit the following LINK.
IMPROVEMENTS
1. MCU default configurations
Updated default configuration files for 48 MCU’s. Setting adequate values for MCU configuration can be quite bothersome sometimes, so we took the time to help you out.
Now, you don’t have to worry if your MCU is set up correctly or not.
Following MCU’s are affected with this change:
- Added default configuration for following MCU's
- 50MHz
- MK20DN128VFM5
- MK20DN128VFT5
- MK20DN128VLF5
- MK20DN128VLH5
- MK20DN128VMP5
- MK20DN128XXX5
- MK20DX128VFM5
- MK20DX128VFT5
- MK20DX128VLF5
- MK20DX128VLH5
- 80MHz
- TM4C123GH6PZ
- 100MHz
- MK51DN512CLL10
- MK51DN512CLQ10
- MK51DN512CMC10
- MK51DN512CMD10
- MK51DN512XXX10
- MK60DN512VLL10
- MK60DN512VLQ10
- MK60DN512VMC10
- MK60DN512VMD10
- MK60DN512XXX10
- 120MHz
- MK22FN512VDC12
- MK22FN512VFX12
- MK22FN512VLH12
- MK22FN512VLL12
- MK22FN512VMP12
- MK22FN512XXX12
- MK64FN1M0CAJ12
- MK64FN1M0VDC12
- MK64FN1M0VLL12
- MK64FN1M0VLQ12
- MK64FN1M0VMD12
- MK64FN1M0XXX12
- MK64FX512VDC12
- MK64FX512VLL12
- MK64FX512VLQ12
- MK64FX512VMD12
- MK64FX512XXX12
- 160MHz
- MKV42F64VLF16
- MKV42F64VLH16
- MKV42F64XXX16
- 180MHz
- MK66FX1M0VLQ18
- MK66FX1M0VMD18
- MK66FX1M0XXX18
- STM32F427VI
- 237.5 MHz
- MKV58F1M0VLL24
- MKV58F1M0VLQ24
- MKV58F1M0XXX24
- 50MHz
2. Test examples
Following test examples have been added:
- mikroBUS tests:
- ADC
- Reads raw adc data and outputs it via UART.
- GPIO
- Sets all mikroBUS pins as digital outputs and toggles them in defined interval.
- I2C
- Writes data to EEPROM click, reads it and compares it.
- SPI
- Writes data to SRAM click, reads it and compares it.
- PWM
- Tests all mikroBUS PWM pins by toggling duty cycle from max to min in defined steps.
- UART
- Tests all mikroBUS pins using a simple echo example.
- ADC
All examples test all mikroBUS pins defined in adequate `board.h` file. You can now test all pins on your newly created board hassle free. Each example can be used to test a single pin/module as well.
For more information, please refer to each example and adequate ReadMe.txt file.
3. GITHUB relevant updates
We have added following workflows to our GITHUB repository:
- Automatic response to contribution;
- Automatic response to issue creation;
For a full list of changes, please take a look at the following document.
What's coming next?
- mikroSDK support for more ARM vendors (TIVA MCUs).
- mikroSDK support for AVR architecture, with the official release of mikroC AI for AVR.
- Cmake & GCC support with RISC-V MCUs.
For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the NECTO Studio page.