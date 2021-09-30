NECTO Studio update 1.8.2



Dear NECTO Studio user,

Our fantastic software team wants you to know something; The multi-architectural software development kit - mikroSDK is getting a brand new update. NXP chips are now officially supported in NECTO Studio. 147 new NXP chips now have full mikroBUS functionality. Amongst other, 27 new hardware definitions have been added as well.



But that's not all, continue reading to see what new features and improvements they worked on.

NEW FEATURES

1. New vendor in mikroSDK



As of this version, 147 NXP chips are officially supported in mikroSDK 2.0. The NXP support translates to all mikroBUS modules and Click boards. Now, you can integrate any of the 147 MCU’s with any of the almost 1000 supported Click boards and not worry about code portability.

The following modules are fully supported:

ADC Full module support

SPI Full module support

UART Full module support Implemented using interrupts

I2C Full module support

PWM Full module support

GPIO Full module support



For a full list of all NXP supported chips, please have a look at THIS document.

2. New hardware support

The newest NECTO release with mikroSDK 2.2.0 brings you a major update to an already amazing SDK package. Necto Studio and mikroSDK now support 27 additional hardware. For a detailed list of all newly added hardware, please have a look at the documentation.

3. PLANET DEBUG

All Planet Debug systems with Kinetis chips have been updated with the latest mikroSDK packages.

You can now run any of the nearly 1000 Click examples hassle-free. on any of the PLANET DEBUG systems. For more information on Planet Debug please visit the following LINK.

IMPROVEMENTS

1. MCU default configurations

Updated default configuration files for 48 MCU’s. Setting adequate values for MCU configuration can be quite bothersome sometimes, so we took the time to help you out.

Now, you don’t have to worry if your MCU is set up correctly or not.

Following MCU’s are affected with this change:

Added default configuration for following MCU's 50MHz MK20DN128VFM5 MK20DN128VFT5 MK20DN128VLF5 MK20DN128VLH5 MK20DN128VMP5 MK20DN128XXX5 MK20DX128VFM5 MK20DX128VFT5 MK20DX128VLF5 MK20DX128VLH5 80MHz TM4C123GH6PZ 100MHz MK51DN512CLL10 MK51DN512CLQ10 MK51DN512CMC10 MK51DN512CMD10 MK51DN512XXX10 MK60DN512VLL10 MK60DN512VLQ10 MK60DN512VMC10 MK60DN512VMD10 MK60DN512XXX10 120MHz MK22FN512VDC12 MK22FN512VFX12 MK22FN512VLH12 MK22FN512VLL12 MK22FN512VMP12 MK22FN512XXX12 MK64FN1M0CAJ12 MK64FN1M0VDC12 MK64FN1M0VLL12 MK64FN1M0VLQ12 MK64FN1M0VMD12 MK64FN1M0XXX12 MK64FX512VDC12 MK64FX512VLL12 MK64FX512VLQ12 MK64FX512VMD12 MK64FX512XXX12 160MHz MKV42F64VLF16 MKV42F64VLH16 MKV42F64XXX16 180MHz MK66FX1M0VLQ18 MK66FX1M0VMD18 MK66FX1M0XXX18 STM32F427VI 237.5 MHz MKV58F1M0VLL24 MKV58F1M0VLQ24 MKV58F1M0XXX24



2. Test examples

Following test examples have been added:

mikroBUS tests: ADC Reads raw adc data and outputs it via UART. GPIO Sets all mikroBUS pins as digital outputs and toggles them in defined interval. I2C Writes data to EEPROM click, reads it and compares it. SPI Writes data to SRAM click, reads it and compares it. PWM Tests all mikroBUS PWM pins by toggling duty cycle from max to min in defined steps. UART Tests all mikroBUS pins using a simple echo example.



All examples test all mikroBUS pins defined in adequate `board.h` file. You can now test all pins on your newly created board hassle free. Each example can be used to test a single pin/module as well.

For more information, please refer to each example and adequate ReadMe.txt file.

3. GITHUB relevant updates

We have added following workflows to our GITHUB repository:

Automatic response to contribution;

Automatic response to issue creation;

For a full list of changes, please take a look at the following document.

What's coming next?

mikroSDK support for more ARM vendors (TIVA MCUs).

mikroSDK support for AVR architecture, with the official release of mikroC AI for AVR.

Cmake & GCC support with RISC-V MCUs.

For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the NECTO Studio page.