RTD 2 Click is a compact add-on board used for applications with resistive elements that change resistance over temperature. This board features the ADS1247, 24-bit analog-to-digital converter with a programmable gain amplifier (PGA) for sensor measurement applications from Texas Instruments. It features a precision delta-sigma (ΔΣ) ADC with a single-cycle settling digital filter, and an internal oscillator, but also provides a low-drift voltage reference, and two matched programmable excitation current sources (IDACs). Besides, an input multiplexer integrates sensor burn-out detection, voltage bias for thermocouples, system monitoring, and general-purpose digital I/Os.

This Click board™ is suitable for temperature sensor measurements such as RTDs, thermocouples, and thermistors, for pressure measurements, flow meters, factory automation, and process control, and many more.

