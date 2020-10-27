RTC 11 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a real-time clock IC designed to maximize battery life and reduce overall battery requirements in wearable applications. This board features the AB0815, an ultra-low-power coupled with a highly sophisticated feature set the real-time clock from Abracon LLC. The AB0815 includes on-chip oscillators to provide low power consumption, full RTC functions such as battery backup, programmable counters, and alarms for timer and watchdog functions. Its power requirements are lower than any other industry RTC (as low as 22 nA) and communicate with MCU using the SPI interface.

This Click board™ is suitable for applications such as portable applications, wearables, medical equipment, and similar.

