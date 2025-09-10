RS232 4 Click designed as a reliable RS232 interface solution for asynchronous serial communication

Get a reliable RS232 interface for asynchronous serial communication with TRSF3232E

RS232 4 Click is a compact add-on board that provides a reliable RS232 interface solution for asynchronous serial communication. It is designed to facilitate data exchange between microcontrollers and external serial devices and is based on the TRSF3232E, a two-channel RS232 line driver and receiver from Texas Instruments.

KEY FEATURES:



Two-Channel RS232 Transceiver: Integrates two drivers and two receivers for full-duplex communication

Integrates two drivers and two receivers for full-duplex communication Integrated Charge Pump: Generates the necessary ±RS232 voltage levels from a single supply, eliminating the need for an external bipolar power source

Generates the necessary ±RS232 voltage levels from a single supply, eliminating the need for an external bipolar power source ±15kV ESD Protection : All serial-port connection pins are protected against electrostatic discharge

: All serial-port connection pins are protected against electrostatic discharge High Data Rate Support: Supports data signaling rates up to 1 Mbit/s

Supports data signaling rates up to 1 Mbit/s Controlled Slew Rate: The driver output slew rate is controlled from 14V/µs to 150V/µs to minimize EMI and signal distortion

APPLICATIONS:



Provides a standard serial interface for industrial control and monitoring

control and monitoring Connects devices in wired network setups

setups Achieves communication between servers and peripherals

Suitable for handheld and battery-powered devices requiring a standard serial interface

devices requiring a standard serial interface Any application requiring secure and high-speed RS232 communication

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about RS232 4 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE