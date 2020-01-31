Rotating photo table where the camera remains in one position? Check out this useful tutorial and make it happen!

The project we are talking about is named Arduino rotating photo table and it was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used a couple of our Click boards™: the Stepper Click – an ideal and complete solution for driving bipolar stepper motors with full/half and micro-steps; and the Relay Click – which offers an elegant way of controlling a wide range of high power applications.

This project also utilizes our Arduino UNO Click shield, a simple shield with two mikroBUS™ host sockets that allow you to connect more than 750 different types of Click boards™ to the Arduino.

This demo really produces quality pictures, which are absolutely essential if you want your projects or products to stand out. You can check out this tutorial in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

