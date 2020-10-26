RFID 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a stand-alone RFID reader with a built-in antenna easy-to-use for embedded applications. This board features the ID-12LA-SA, an advanced low-cost RFID reader module usable with 38 different tags from ID Innovations. This small 125kHz reader has a 9600bps TTL/RS232 output with Magnetic, Wiegand, or ASCII format, read ranges of 12cm and 18cm, and possesses a remotely controlled channel that can be used to operate with user peripherals.

This Click board™ is designed to be used in stand-alone or remote-controlled applications to identify and track tags attached to objects.

