ReRAM 2 Click is a compact add-on board containing highly reliable resistive random-access memory. This board features the MB85AS8MT, an 8Mbit memory organized as 1,048,576 words of 8 bits from Fujitsu Semiconductor. The MB85AS8MT uses the resistance-variable memory process and silicon-gate CMOS process technologies to form nonvolatile memory cells. This SPI configurable ReRAM can withstand many write cycles (1x106 rewrite operations), has a data retention period greater than ten years, and can read and write to random addresses with very negligible delay.

This Click board™ is ideal as a nonvolatile storage media or temporary RAM expansion for storing variables in any embedded application that requires rapid writes and unlimited endurance.

