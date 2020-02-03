Read Ambient Data & Send E-Mail

This is a beginner project that can be done fairly quickly if you have the specified materials and if you follow this useful tutorial.

The project we are talking about is titled Send e-mail – NodeMCU with Mikroelektronika Clicks and it was created by MakerRobotics. Check this tutorial out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

The creators used one of our products - the Ambient Click, a CMOS integrated optical sensor that consists of a photodiode, a transimpendance amplifier, and an output transistor. Its chip converts ambient light intensity into a voltage, using the mikroBUS™ AN pin for communicating with the target board MCU.

This is a simple and efficient way to keep updated with ambient values that concern you.

For more information about the Ambient Click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe