PWR Meter 3 Click is a compact add-on board that measures voltage and current through the connected load. This board features the ACS37800, an I2C-configurable power monitoring solution from Allegro MicroSystems, which simplifies the addition of power monitoring to many AC/DC powered systems. The ACS37800’s Hall-effect-based current sensing technology achieves reinforced isolation ratings (4800 VRMS) alongside a reliable ±90A bidirectional current sensing. It also has two LED indicators for the realization of visual detection of some anomalies in operation, such as under/overvoltage and fast overcurrent fault detection.

This Click board™ is suitable for many monitoring applications, such as power metering in information and communication equipment, embedded electronic applications, and similar.

For more information, visit the PWR Meter 3 Click product page.

