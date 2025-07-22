Proximity 22 Click designed for proximity, ambient light, and color sensing

Get accurate proximity, ambient light, and color sensing with TCS3720

Proximity 22 Click is a compact add-on board designed for accurate proximity, ambient light, and color sensing in various low-light and display-adaptive applications. It is based on the TCS3720 sensor from ams OSRAM.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping Integrated Sensing: Combines proximity detection, RGB (Red, Green, Blue) color sensing, and clear light sensing

Combines proximity detection, RGB (Red, Green, Blue) color sensing, and clear light sensing Ambient Light Compensation: Ensures reliable readings in changing lighting conditions

Ensures reliable readings in changing lighting conditions I2C Communication: Supports standard I2C communication with the host microcontroller

Supports standard I2C communication with the host microcontroller Interrupt Output: Provides an interrupt signal for event-driven designs

Provides an interrupt signal for event-driven designs Configurable XRES SEL Jumper: Allows selection of the sensor's multifunctional pin mode as either hardware reset or PWM input

APPLICATIONS:



Automatically optimizes display settings based on ambient conditions

based on ambient conditions Detects the presence of objects or users for various applications

or users for various applications Achieves touchless control through gesture recognition

Enhances user experience in smartphones and tablets

Integrates intelligent sensing into various home devices

Provides interactive and adaptive display control for industrial equipment

Offers accurate sensing even in challenging lighting environments

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



