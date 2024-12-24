Proteus-e Click designed for wireless communication between devices using Bluetooth® LE 5.1 technology

Enable wireless data transfer between devices using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.1 with the Proteus-e (2612011024000)

Proteus-e Click is a compact add-on board designed to achieve reliable wireless communication between devices using Bluetooth® LE 5.1 technology. Based on the high-performance Proteus-e (2612011024000) Bluetooth® LE 5.1 module from Würth Elektronik, this compact board offers a robust solution for various applications.

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Control smart home devices like lights, thermostats, and security systems

devices like lights, thermostats, and security systems Enable wireless communication between wearable devices and smartphones

devices and smartphones Monitor and control industrial equipment remotely

remotely Support medical devices and remote patient monitoring





