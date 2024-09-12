Planet Debug Presentation for the Center for Innovation and Integration of Advanced Technologies (CIITA) – IPN Puebla

Unveiling

Planet Debug

to Pioneers Let's throwback to July when Microside had the opportunity to present the Planet Debug to the Center for Innovation and Integration of Advanced Technologies CIITA – IPN Puebla. This presentation was carried out in collaboration with the Puebla ICT Cluster and took place at the Center for Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Business (CIEN) Puebla.

Planet Debug:

A Winning Formula for Embedded Development

Remote Hardware Access -

Understanding Planet Debug Planet Debug is a solution for remote hardware access, allowing users to run code, test, and debug embedded systems from anywhere. This innovation opens new possibilities for engineers, students, and hobbyists, revolutionizing embedded development by eliminating the need for physical presence near development boards.

Distance Learning -

Planet Debug at the forefront Planet Debug allows students at universities and technical colleges to remotely access microcontroller development systems, integrating them seamlessly into online courses. Using Wi-Fi-based CODEGRIP programming tool and cameras, students can develop projects and perform experiments without being in the lab.

Ease of Access -

Accessibility Benefits Planet Debug eliminates geographical limitations, providing unmatched access to real-world embedded systems. It allows you to create, debug, and innovate from anywhere—whether at home, in the field, or across the globe. With Planet Debug, real-world projects are accessible anytime, empowering development without boundaries.



WANT TO ACCESS YOUR HARDWARE REMOTELY?

Ready to take your embedded development to the next level? Discover Planet Debug and experience the freedom to create, test, and debug projects from anywhere. For even more flexibility, explore the Planet Debug Frame to access multiple boards remotely. Don't miss out on this opportunity — partner with MIKROE today!