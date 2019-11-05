The Peltier Click is a Click board™ which utilizes the SPV1050, an ultralow power energy harvester and battery charger from STMicroelectronics. The Peltier click can charge lithium battery using thermoelectric energy harvesting device (TEG).

It can be used for a variety of applications such as WSN, HVAC, building and home automation, industrial control, remote metering, lighting, security, surveillance, wearable and biomedical sensors and fitness.

