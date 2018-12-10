Pedometer 3 – a three axis acceleration Click board™

Are you developing a step-counting application? Great! Pedometer 3 is a perfect choice for you. It uses the KX126-1063 three-axis acceleration sensor produced by Kionix.

It can also be useful for developing other kinds of applications, including the directional Tap/Double-Tap™ detection, advanced orientation detection, and freefall detection.

And not only that. You can use it for the tilt detection with the 8-bit timer, and the motion monitoring functionality, including wake-up on motion with programmable thresholds.

