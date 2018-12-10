17% off on all our products - we’re celebrating 17th birthday! December 10th from 12:00 CET to December 12th 12:00CET 17% off on all our products!
Product successfully added to your shopping cart
Quantity
Total
There are 0 items in your cart. There is 1 item in your cart.
Total products
Total shipping  To be determined
Total
Continue shopping Proceed to checkout

Blog

All the latest product announcements, news posts, and Learn articles


Pedometer 3 – a three axis acceleration Click board™

Published: 10/12/2018 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

| Views:29

Pedometer 3 – a three axis acceleration Click board™

Are you developing a step-counting application? Great! Pedometer 3 is a perfect choice for you. It uses the KX126-1063 three-axis acceleration sensor produced by Kionix.

It can also be useful for developing other kinds of applications, including the directional Tap/Double-Tap™ detection, advanced orientation detection, and freefall detection.

And not only that. You can use it for the tilt detection with the 8-bit timer, and the motion monitoring functionality, including wake-up on motion with programmable thresholds.

For more information about the product, please visit our website.