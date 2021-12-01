PAC1720 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an energy monitoring solution. This board features the PAC1720, an I2C configurable dual high-side bidirectional current sensing monitor with precision voltage measurement capabilities from Microchip Technology. The PAC1720 measures the voltage developed across external sense resistors to represent the high-side current of a battery or voltage regulator. They also measure the SENSE+ pin voltage and use these estimated values to present a proportional average power calculation. The current sensing feature includes fault protection, where during a fault condition, the ALERT pin can be asserted or masked.

This Click board™ performs power calculations enabling energy monitoring in industrial and embedded applications, power management systems, and many more.

For more information about PAC1720 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe