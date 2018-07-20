Oximeter click - measure the blood oxygen saturation

Oximeters measure how much of the hemoglobin in blood is carrying oxygen (oxygen saturation). You can find them in areas such as operating rooms, recovery, critical care, wards, and ambulances. Pulse oximetry uses light to work out oxygen saturation. Light is emitted from light sources which go across the pulse oximeter probe and reaches the light detector. If a finger is placed in between the light source and the light detector, the light will now have to pass through the finger to reach the detector. Part of the light will be absorbed by the finger and the part not absorbed reaches the light detector.

Oximeter click is a versatile photometric Click board™, perfectly suited for measuring the blood oxygen saturation. It employs ADPD105, a highly configurable photometric front end (AFE) device from Analog Devices. In addition of two LEDs (red and infrared), and one photodiode (PD) sensing element, it is possible to get very accurate and reliable oximetry readings.

