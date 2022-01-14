Oximeter 5 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for measuring blood oxygen saturation. This board features the MAX30102, integrated pulse oximetry, and heart-rate monitor module from Analog Devices. The MAX30102 includes internal LEDs, photodetectors, optical elements, and low-noise electronics with ambient light rejection. It operates on a single 1.8V power supply acquired from both mikroBUS™ power rails for the internal LEDs, communicating through a standard I2C compatible interface. The MAX30102 can be shut down through software with zero standby current, allowing the power rails to remain powered at all times.

This Click board™ makes it an excellent choice for optical pulse oximetry and health monitoring applications.

For more information about Oximeter 5 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE