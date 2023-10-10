Our IDE has NEW Code Editor!

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced developer, a modern code editor empowers you to code faster, smarter, and more efficiently, turning your ideas into reality with ease. This is why NECTO has replaced its Code Editor with a NEW one! Who wouldn't want code editing to be smoother and more responsive? We are excited to present you with a new episode of NECTO Studio Series on YouTube. Our Creative Roads Manager, Branko Jaksic will give you a brief clarification on how to develop faster within this NEW Code Editor NECTO has got in its latest update! Let's get started...



Replacing the existing code editor in NECTO Studio with a new one modeled after the Monaco editor from Visual Studio Code brings a multitude of benefits. Users accustomed to Visual Studio Code will find themselves at home, benefiting from features like intelligent code completion, syntax highlighting or by simply utilizing keyboard shortcuts; all of those parameters excite prototype development, which is essential nowadays...

Code Smarter, Faster, Better - Your Way!

Efficient code editors are the linchpin of modern software development. They empower developers to write, edit, and manage code with unparalleled speed and precision. These editors offer a rich array of features, from intelligent code completion and syntax highlighting to robust debugging tools, enabling developers to catch errors early and streamline their workflow. Whether you're a seasoned programmer or just starting your coding journey, NECTO is your trusted companion, ensuring your code is not just functional but elegant and efficient.

We remind you that NECTO Studio IDE is completely free for non-commercial use, and you can download it for Windows, MacOS, and Linux at the official NECTO Studio page.



The decision to start releasing tutorials for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential of NECTO Studio. These tutorials will serve as invaluable resources, accelerating the learning curve and reducing the barriers to entry for our products. By offering step-by-step instructions, practical demonstrations, and real-life examples, we enable users to gain a deep understanding of our software and hardware, maximizing their efficiency and productivity. Moreover, these tutorials foster a stronger connection between our customers and our brand, as they appreciate the support and resources we provide to help them SUCCEED!





