Nixie Power Click designed to provide the necessary high voltage to power Nixie tubes

Power Nixie tube projects with precise high-voltage control perfect for clocks, displays, and vintage-style instrumentation

Nixie Power Click is a specialized booster Click board designed to provide the necessary high voltage for powering Nixie Tube Shields. This board uses the LM2577 step-up voltage regulator to efficiently boost a 5V input to a high-voltage output of 150V, ideal for driving the glow of Nixie tubes.

KEY FEATURES:



High voltage boost: Generates a high voltage of 150V for powering Nixie tubes

Generates a high voltage of 150V for powering Nixie tubes LM2577 step-up converter: Uses a reliable and efficient step-up converter for voltage boosting

Uses a reliable and efficient step-up converter for voltage boosting I2C control: Enables precise control of Nixie tube brightness and other parameters

Enables precise control of Nixie tube brightness and other parameters Compact design: Easy to integrate into various projects

APPLICATIONS:



Power and control Nixie tube displays in clock circuits

circuits Add Nixie tube displays to vintage-inspired instruments

Enable the use of Nixie tubes in various DIY projects

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki!



For more information about Nixie Power Click visit the official product page.



BONUS PRODUCT RELEASE

Create striking numerical displays with the classic IN-12B Nixie tube

Nixie IN-12B is an add-on shield board that features a pre-installed IN-12B Nixie tube, designed for easy driving and control of numerical displays. This shield integrates high-voltage FETs for reliable and efficient driving of the Nixie tube.

KEY FEATURES:



Pre-installed IN-12B Nixie tube: Provides a ready-to-use solution for Nixie tube projects

Provides a ready-to-use solution for Nixie tube projects High-Voltage FETs: Enables reliable and efficient operation of the Nixie tube

Enables reliable and efficient operation of the Nixie tube Easy-to-use connectors: Ensures proper alignment and prevents incorrect connections

Ensures proper alignment and prevents incorrect connections 18mm character height: Offers good visibility and readability

Offers good visibility and readability Decimal point: Supports the display of a left-positioned decimal point

APPLICATIONS:



Create visually appealing and unique clock displays

Add a retro touch to various electronic projects

Provide a platform for experimenting with Nixie tube technology



For more information about Nixie IN-12B visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



