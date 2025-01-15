NINA-B222 Click for Classic and LE Bluetooth communication in professional-grade applications

Bluetooth Classic and BLE communication with secure and easy configuration for industrial automation, POS systems, and healthcare equipment

NINA-B222 Click is a compact add-on board designed to enable reliable Bluetooth communication in professional-grade applications. Featuring the NINA-B222 module from u-blox, this board offers a comprehensive solution for both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual-mode Bluetooth: Supports both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy for versatile connectivity

Supports both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy for versatile connectivity u-connectXpress software: Provides easy configuration and management of Bluetooth connectivity

Provides easy configuration and management of Bluetooth connectivity Robust performance: Offers high-quality Bluetooth communication with strong signal strength

Offers high-quality Bluetooth communication with strong signal strength Secure boot technology: Enhances security and protects against unauthorized access

Enhances security and protects against unauthorized access Global certifications: Compliant with major global regulatory standards

Compliant with major global regulatory standards Multiple profiles: Supports various Bluetooth profiles, including Serial Port Profile (SPP), GATT client/server, and u-blox proprietary profiles

APPLICATIONS:



Enable wireless communication between industrial devices

devices Achieve remote configuration and maintenance of devices

configuration and maintenance of devices Enable wireless communication with peripherals and payment terminals

terminals Support wireless communication in medical devices

devices Enable wireless control of building systems

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about NINA-B222 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE