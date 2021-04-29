NECTO Studio UPDATE 1.6.2

Hello NECTO Studio users,

After only a month since the last update and the release of AVR compiler, we are taking another huge step forward.

Like always, our Software team brings you some great news:

NEW FEATURES

1. mikroSDK v2 now supports PIC32 MCUs



The highlight of this update is integration of 32bit Microchip PIC32 family MCUs into mikroSDK v2.



Necto Studio users can now make new mikroSDK projects for PIC32 families, and also seamlessly add PIC32 "dimension" into already existing projects.



Take your favorite PIC32MX or PIC32MZ MCU, and give them a test drive today, with mikroSDK v2 powered by NECTO Studio!



If you don't have the latest version of our boards, you don't have to worry. Among our 8th generation PIC32 development boards, which are already supported in mikroSDK, our 7th generation development boards are also included - EasyPIC Fusion v7, PIC32MX Clicker, PIC32MZ Clicker, Clicker for PIC32MX, Clicker 2 for PIC32MZ, and Flip&Click PIC32MZ.

2. mikroC AI for PIC32 officially released



After extensive testing and developing complete mikroSDK PIC32 support, we are happy to announce that mikroC AI for PIC32 is coming out of the beta phase, and it is officially released!

3. Click board™ packages updated



Fast on the heels of our 1000th Click board™ we have prepared another major update. All Click board™ packages available in NECTO Studio have been updated with PIC32 support.



So, don't waste any time, go to NECTO Studio Package Manager, install it, try a Click board™ of your choice, and enjoy the newly added PIC32 architecture.

IMPROVEMENTS

Zero static objects on start-up added to mikroC for PIC



Added weak and packed attribute support



Bug fixes for mikroC AI for PIC32 command line



MZ family floating point Sx registers context saving

What's coming next?