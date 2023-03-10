MQTT Anywhere KIT is a great way to get started with building your custom IoT Communication-as-a-Service SIM-based LPWA device. It comes preinstalled with the Thingstream client SDK demo, which enables the device to connect to the Thingstream global MQTT network and connectivity tools straight out of the box. Global connectivity is achieved by connecting to the strongest GSM network available across over 600 networks worldwide.

The kit comes in various module flavors and cellular network type to choose from, such as 3G, 4G or NB IoT connectivity. We invite you to select the one which works best for your aplication, and don’t worry you can upgrade it anytime by adding new Click board.

For more information, visit the MQTT Anywhere KIT product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1300+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

