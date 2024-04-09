Mosaic Click is a compact add-on board for precision navigation and location-based applications. This board features the Mosaic-X5, a compact global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver from Septentrio. The Mosaic-X5 stands out for its multi-band and multi-constellation tracking ability, ensuring robust and comprehensive global coverage. It features Septentrio's AIM+ technology for superior interference mitigation, enabling it to counteract a wide range of signal disruptions. Additionally, the board offers low power consumption, various interface options, including USB and UART communication, and a microSD card for external data logging. Ideal for mass-market applications, the Mosaic Click is perfectly suited for robotics, autonomous systems, and other technologies requiring precise positioning and navigation.

For more information about Mosaic Click, visit the official product page.

