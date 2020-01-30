This is a beginner project that can be done fairly quickly if you have the specified materials and if you follow this useful tutorial.

The project we are talking about is titled Listen to Me: Mobile Web Bluetooth and Voice Recognition and it was created by Ron Dagdag. Check this tutorial out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

The creators used one of our most popular products - the Relay Click, which is a dual relay Click board™ made to control a wide range of high power applications. It can be operated by the host MCU and it can be used to activate various electromotors. Besides this, the demo uses the Arduino UNO Click shield, as well. It is tasked with being an extension for Arduino Uno and it has two mikroBUS™ host sockets that allow you to connect nearly 800 different types of Click boards™.

This demo is basically a tutorial on how to create and implement a voice controlled prototype home automation system.

For more information about the products used, please click on the links below:

