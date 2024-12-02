ML Vibro Sens Click featuring a 3-axis accelerometer for motion sensing and vibration analysis

Provide data for training machine learning models to recognize specific vibration patterns with FXLS8974CF

ML Vibro Sens Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise motion and vibration sensing and analysis. Based on the FXLS8974CF, a 3-axis low-g accelerometer from NXP, it offers high-performance and versatility ideal for developing and training machine learning models for vibration analysis.

KEY FEATURES:



Motion and vibration sensing: Measures acceleration in three axes (X, Y, Z)

This accelerometer from NXP provides the core functionality for motion and vibration sensing High-resolution measurement: 12-bit resolution for accurate data capture

12-bit resolution for accurate data capture Flexible operating modes: Supports both interrupt-driven and continuous data output

Supports both interrupt-driven and continuous data output Dual motors: Enables the generation of various vibration patterns for training and testing

APPLICATIONS:



Collect data for training machine learning models to recognize different types of vibrations

models to recognize different types of vibrations Monitor the health of machines and industrial equipment based on vibration patterns

based on vibration patterns Track motion and activity in wearable devices

devices Detect vibrations caused by earthquakes or other seismic events

