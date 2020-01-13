Build great GUI with ease by using our mikromedia 7 CAPACITIVE FPI with frame!

This compact FPI (Front Panel Integration) development board is designed as the complete solution for developing multimedia and GUI-centric applications. Our newest product is also rich with peripherals and has awesome graphics on a MCU driven 7" TFT display. The display has a resolution of 800 by 480 pixels, and it can show up to 16.7M colors. This display has a capacitive touch panel and the most distinctive feature of the mikromedia 7 is its frame.

This development board can be implemented directly into any product, with no additional hardware modifications required because it has a TFT display with a metal frame, and four corner mounting holes that enable simple installation in various kinds of industrial appliances. The mikromedia 7 CAPACITIVE FPI with frame offers more connectivity, expandability, and a state-of-the-art power supply!

The MCU Card standard makes it possible to use various MCUs and multiple architectures regardless of their vendor. Because of the fact that with the mikromedia 7 CAPACITIVE FPI with frame you can actually develop-on & build-in the same board it will truly enable you to appreciate your time. All this adds up to a unrivaled premium user experience!

For more information about the feature-rich mikromedia 7 CAPACITIVE FPI with frame, please visit its product page.

