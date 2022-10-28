mikroBUS™ success story: One more company joined the mikroBUS community

We have another company that has successfully embraced the mikroBUS™ standard and managed to turn their board into a development tool by adding mikroBUS™ sockets to it!

Why did you choose mikroBUS™ ?

"The objective of mikroBUS™ is to allow fast POC validation thanks to many compact and standardized extension boards, such as MIKROE Click boards™, each containing a sensor, a network module, a display, an encoder, a motor driver, a connection port, or any other electronic module or integrated circuit, and above all to give access to easy control and handling of industrial systems and new technologies for research and development. As mikroBUS™ is an open-source standard and implements a simple specification that provides all possible input/output standards for an embedded system, all this allows us to build and transform any idea into a real embedded board that can be used in our project."

ABOUT EdgeSpot

EdgeSpot has three mikroBUS™ standard expansion connectors compatible with over 1000 Click boards™ offering a multiplicity of possible configurations. EdgeSpot has been used in the offshore deployment of a LoRaWAN network for environmental monitoring purposes. The offshore situation implies poor internet connectivity and limited energy availability. The adaptability of the EdgeSpot allowed us to rapidly adapt to these requirements by using several Click boards™ for energy consumption monitoring, interfaces as well as control.

The EdgeSpot is especially suited for low power consumption scenarios as well as unreliable connectivity. EdgeSpot is a highly scalable hardware and software platform that supports you from design to market by accelerating the proof of concept (POC) phases.

TURN YOUR BOARD INTO A DEVELOPMENT TOOL

