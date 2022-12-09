mikroBUS™ success story: Microside owns 13 boards with mikroBUS™ socket

Today we present you our business partner for Latam - MICROSIDE. Currently, they own 13 boards with the mikroBUS™ standard in their collection, and they were kind enough to tell us why did they choose to embrace the mikroBUS™ standard and to incorporate it in their designs.

WHY DID YOU CHOOSE mikroBUS™?

"In Microside we consider product development an ongoing process of innovation, engineering, and user experience. Last year, we launched our crown jewel project: XIDE - IoT, a hardware platform based on X-Nodes (break-out modules) and X-Boards (expansion boards). The X-Boards have 3 or 5 mikroBUS standard sockets but we were not convinced at all to use the standard 10 pins female headers because we wanted to offer great quality and user experience products. When MIKROE announced a new design of the mikroBUS socket, we ordered some samples, and after receiving, we put them on our X-Boards. That moment was so special because we knew immediately it was the missing component - mikroBUS™ socket is the perfect balance between functionality and product design".

ABOUT MICROSIDE

MICROSIDE TECHNOLOGY is a hardware consulting company specializing in “Concept to Production” focusing on innovative solutions for new IoT products, including electronic hardware design, embedded firmware, software development, product design, prototyping, and production services. Their company provides customized support ranging from brief consultations on technical problems to full-scale system design. And helps customers speed up the research and development period and time to market. Microside is MIKROE's business partner for Latam and a certified Planet Debug trainer.

