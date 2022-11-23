Last week, on November 16th, MICROSIDE held the first official course of Planet Debug for TECNM Campus Libres Puebla during their 11th Computer Systems Engineering Congress in Mexico. And this is what they had to say about it:

"After three successful days during the 11th Computer Systems Engineering congress, we finished the 1st official Planet Debug LATAM training course from November 16th to 18th at TecNM Campus Libres Puebla, Mexico. Our CEO Jesús Cortés gave a lecture about Planet Debug for students and teachers, teaching them how to integrate and develop new projects and the benefits of the MIKROE - HaaS platform. We interviewed the participants during the training course and received excellent feedback about Planet Debug."



Hardware-as-a-service is the future of embedded design. It may be a difficult concept to grasp right now because there are so many pieces to the puzzle: the Click peripheral boards and SiBRAIN MCU cards based on standard sockets; the Fusion development boards, CODEGRIP world first programmer and debugger over WiFi, and NECTO a cross-platform IDE made for the development of embedded applications. But the logical end-game for MIKROE was always to combine them in the Planet Debug platform. It is available now, and it is revolutionizing embedded design.

We want to thank our partners from MICROSIDE for educating teachers and students about Planet Debug and sharing all benefits of remote learning. We hope that all participants enjoyed the course and learned a lot.

