Meet the TFT Resistive display boards

The Fusion development boards feature a new display connector which has a standardized 2x20-pin connector that allows support of different screen sizes and technologies.

Currently available are the TFT resistive display boards which offer a wide selection of screen sizes and resolutions.

TFT board displays integrate a resistive touch panel. The TFT display module supports up to 24-bit pixel format (RGB: 888) and a resolution from 320x240px to 800 x 480 px. It features an excellent contrast ratio and uniform brightness. TFT Boards are supported by Visual TFT, a software tool for simplified development of visually oriented embedded applications.

Check out how it looks with different screen sizes and resolutions, choose from:

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe