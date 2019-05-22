Meet the TFT Capacitive display boards with a new display board standard!

The Fusion development boards feature a new display connector which has a standardized 2x20-pin connector that allows support of different screen sizes and technologies.
Currently available are the TFT capacitive screen boards which offer a wide selection of screen sizes and resolutions. Future, iterations will offer technologies such as OLED and e-Ink and many more.
TFT board displays integrate a capacitive multitouch panel with the gesture support for swipe and zoom. The TFT display module supports up to 24-bit pixel format (RGB: 888), allowing a true-color palette of 16,7 million colors, and a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. It features an excellent contrast ratio and uniform brightness. TFT Boards are supported by Visual TFT, a software tool for simplified development of visually oriented embedded applications.
Check out how it looks with different screen sizes and resolutions, choose from:
- TFT Capacitive board 3 with a 3.5“ display with the resolution of 320x240 pixels,
- TFT Capacitive board 4 with a 4.3“ display with the resolution of 480x272 pixels,
- TFT Capacitive board 5 with a 5“ display with the resolution of 800x480 pixels,
- TFT Capacitive board 7 with a 7“ display with the resolution of 800x480 pixels.
Enjoy premium,
Your Mikroe