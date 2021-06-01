May at Mikroe

Published: 01/06/2021 | Post categories: Monthly Recap

| Views:18

May at Mikroe

 

Hello Mikroe Users,

One more amazing month is behind us, we have a lot of new products and some great news from our Software team. If you missed something, don't worry, here are the highlights of the month:

BLE TX Click

BLE TX Click

Ozone 3 Click

Ozone 3 Click

NECTO Studio update 1.7.0

NECTO Studio update 1.7.0

MR Angle Click

MR Angle Click

SiBRAIN for dsPIC33EP512MU814

SiBRAIN for dsPIC33EP512MU814

Plug&Trust Click

Plug&Trust Click

6 SUB-1 GHZ CLICK BOARDS™ Update

6 SUB-1 GHZ CLICK BOARDS™ Update

MCU CARD 13 for STM32 STM32F101ZG

MCU CARD 13 for STM32 STM32F101ZG

Expand 8 Click

Expand 8 Click

MCU CARD 13 FOR STM32 STM32L162ZE

MCU CARD 13 FOR STM32 STM32L162ZE

3D Hall 8 Click

3D Hall 8 Click

DIGI POT 8 Click

DIGI POT 8 Click

MCU CARD 13 FOR STM32 STM32L152ZD

MCU CARD 13 FOR STM32 STM32L152ZD

eFuse 3 Click

eFuse 3 Click

MCU CARD 13 FOR STM32 STM32L151ZD

MCU CARD 13 FOR STM32 STM32L151ZD

LightRanger 5 Click

LightRanger 5 Click

LED Driver 9 Click

LED Driver 9 Click

MCU CARD FOR STM32 STM32F746ZG

MCU CARD FOR STM32 STM32F746ZG

Stepper 15 Click

Stepper 15 Click

MCU CARD for STM32 STM32F446ZE

MCU CARD for STM32 STM32F446ZE

ADC 11 Click

ADC 11 Click

What's new

In May we released 20 new product + NECTO Studio Update! We added 12 new Click boards™, and 7 MCU Cards to our shop. But, we also updated 6 LR Click boards™.

As you already know, our software team listens to your suggestions carefully, that's why, after only a month, we have one more NECTO Studio Update, and it is HUGE!

NECTO Studio Update

NEcto 1.7.0

After only a month, one more NECTO Studio update is here. This is a long one, since our Software team worked really hard, and has a lot of great news to share!

They prepared some brand new features like Setup and Export Project, new themes, UI/UX improvements, and other improvements of already existing features.

Good news travel fast

News about our 1000 Click boards™ milestone traveled fast! We have seen dozens of articles all around the world and we wanted to share them with you!

 

Continue following us on our social media for daily updates Until next time,
Your Mikroe