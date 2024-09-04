LR 6 Click based on a LoRa™ wireless radio frequency module

Long-range, low-power wireless communication for connecting devices over extended distances based on Ra-01S

LR 6 Click is a compact add-on board designed for exceptional long-range wireless communication. Powered by the Ra-01S LoRa™ wireless radio frequency module from Ai-Thinker Technology, it offers superior performance and reliability.

KEY FEATURES:

Long-range wireless communication: Enables secure and reliable data transfer over long distances

Enables secure and reliable data transfer over long distances Exceptional sensitivity: Captures weak signals for extended range and reliable communication

Captures weak signals for extended range and reliable communication High power output: Delivers a powerful signal for long-distance transmission

Delivers a powerful signal for long-distance transmission Multiple modulation methods: Supports various modulation techniques for flexibility and optimization

Supports various modulation techniques for flexibility and optimization Robust anti-interference: Resists interference from other wireless signals, ensuring reliable communication

Resists interference from other wireless signals, ensuring reliable communication Low power consumption: Ideal for battery-powered devices, extending battery life

APPLICATIONS:



Remotely read meter data for utilities and energy management

for utilities and energy management Control smart home devices and systems remotely

devices and systems remotely Enable wireless communication for security sensors and alarms

sensors and alarms Control irrigation systems remotely based on environmental data

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about LR 6 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE