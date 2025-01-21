LR 15 Click designed for ultra-low-power, long-range wireless communication in IoT

Achieve ultra-low-power, long-range IoT connectivity with Wio-E5-LE

LR 15 Click is a compact add-on board designed for ultra-low-power, long-range wireless communication in IoT applications. It features the Wio-E5-LE module from Seeed Studio, based on the STM32WLE5JC SoC and SX126X LoRa® chip.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards Long-Range LoRaWAN® communication: Supports long-range, low-power communication with LoRa® technology.

Supports long-range, low-power communication with LoRa® technology. High-performance processor: Features the STM32WLE5JC SoC with integrated LoRa® transceiver for efficient operation.

Features the STM32WLE5JC SoC with integrated LoRa® transceiver for efficient operation. Flexible modulation: Supports LoRa® and (G)FSK modulation modes for various communication scenarios.

Supports LoRa® and (G)FSK modulation modes for various communication scenarios. High sensitivity: Achieves high sensitivity of -136.5dBm for reliable communication in challenging environments.

Achieves high sensitivity of -136.5dBm for reliable communication in challenging environments. SWD support: Allows for custom firmware development and customization.

APPLICATIONS:



Enable wireless communication for environmental sensors, industrial sensors, and other sensor networks

Monitor and control irrigation systems, environmental conditions, and livestock

Support smart city applications like smart parking, smart lighting, and waste management

applications like smart parking, smart lighting, and waste management Enable real-time tracking of assets and equipment

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about LR 15 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE