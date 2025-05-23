Low Power Thermal Print Head - 4.2V for low power high-resolution thermal printing

Experience reliable thermal printing up to 70mm/s with the energy-efficient M23-SX print head
Low Power Thermal Print Head - 4.2V (M23-SX) is designed for high-speed, high-resolution thermal printing in compact and portable devices with minimal power consumption.
KEY FEATURES:
- Low Power Operation: Optimized for energy-efficient printing
- High-Speed Printing: Supports print speeds up to 70mm/s
- High Resolution: Offers a print resolution of 8 dots/mm
- Wide Print Width: Supports a maximum print width of 48mm with 384 heating elements
- Easy Paper Loading: Features a detachable rubber roller for convenient paper replacement
- Low noise output: Ensures quiet operation
- Compact dimensions: Small dimensions (67.3 × 18.11 × 31.92mm) for integration into portable devices
APPLICATIONS:
- Enables mobile point-of-sale and field service printing
- Provides high-resolution printing for portable labeling devices
- Its low power consumption makes it ideal for battery-operated printers
- The compact size allows integration into small devices
- Suitable for environments where quiet operation is required
- For on-the-go printing needs
For more information about Low Power Thermal Print Head - 4.2V visit the official product page.
ABOUT ACCESSORIES
Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.
Your MIKROE