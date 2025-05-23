Low Power Thermal Print Head - 4.2V for low power high-resolution thermal printing

Experience reliable thermal printing up to 70mm/s with the energy-efficient M23-SX print head

Low Power Thermal Print Head - 4.2V (M23-SX) is designed for high-speed, high-resolution thermal printing in compact and portable devices with minimal power consumption.

KEY FEATURES:



Low Power Operation: Optimized for energy-efficient printing

High-Speed Printing: Supports print speeds up to 70mm/s

High Resolution: Offers a print resolution of 8 dots/mm

Wide Print Width: Supports a maximum print width of 48mm with 384 heating elements

Easy Paper Loading: Features a detachable rubber roller for convenient paper replacement

Low noise output: Ensures quiet operation

Compact dimensions: Small dimensions (67.3 × 18.11 × 31.92mm) for integration into portable devices

APPLICATIONS:



Enables mobile point-of-sale and field service printing

Provides high-resolution printing for portable labeling devices

Its low power consumption makes it ideal for battery-operated printers

The compact size allows integration into small devices

Suitable for environments where quiet operation is required

For on-the-go printing needs



For more information about Low Power Thermal Print Head - 4.2V visit the official product page.

