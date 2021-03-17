Load Cell 5 Click is a compact add-on board that represents a weigh scale solution. This board features the AD7780, a pin-programmable, low power, 24-bit sigma-delta ΣΔ ADC from Analog Devices. It interfaces directly to the load cell, where the low-level signal from the load cell is amplified by the AD7780’s internal low noise programmable gain amplifier programmed to operate with a gain of 128 or 1. It also has a power-down mode allowing the user to switch off the power to the bridge sensor and power-down the AD7780 when not converting, increasing the product battery life. This Click board™ has many features that make it a perfect solution for safety-critical and weight measurement applications.



