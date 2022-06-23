Licensing Changes in NECTO Studio



The software licensing policy for NECTO Studio has changed. We have abandoned Time Trial and Perpetual licensing types. Instead, we now have FREE(Comunity) and Commercial(Subscription) licensing types. You can read more about it here.

We wanted to reward you for being our loyal NECTO user. That's why we have converted your perpetual license to a subscription license with a given extension that will last for twelve months. After that, you should renew your license on our shop.





Thank you for choosing MIKROE!

MIKROE Support Team