Let's make - The Perfect Environment

Turtle Terrarium is the ideal housing for aquatic turtles and other marine reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates. We made this application using several sensors that measure temperature, humidity, ambient light, pressure, UV light, CO2, and TVOC. When Water Detect Click senses the change, the display will show a picture with two or three blue waves, depending on the amount of fluid. By touching the fan icon, the fan starts working and the current status on the screen changes from OFF to ON. All the measurement results are shown on a TFT 4 Capacitive display. With this application, you can make the perfect environment.

If you want to make your own Turtle Terrarium, or you want to see how we made it in detail, all the hardware and software requirements and settings, as well as the installment packages, you can find on our Libstock page.

