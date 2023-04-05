LED Ring 2 Click is a compact add-on board that provides a circular-shaped electronic lighting solution. This board features three I2C-configurable high-performance LED matrix drivers, the LP5862 from Texas Instruments. The LP5862 integrates 18 constant current sinks for driving 18 yellow LEDs. With the help of two additional LP5862 drivers, it is possible to realize, as shown on this board, a solution of 54 yellow LEDs arranged in a circular pattern. In addition, it also provides excellent PWM dimming effects.

This Click board™ is suitable for animation and indication purposes for amusement products, LED status signalization, home automation projects, and many more.

For more information, visit the LED Ring 2 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1350+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

