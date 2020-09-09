LED Driver 8 Click is a compact add-on board optimized for dimming and blinking 32 mA RGBA LEDs. This board features the PCA9957HNMP, 24-channel SPI-compatible constant current LED driver from NXP Semiconductors. It has 24 LED output channels with a programmable group dimming/blinking mixed with individual LED brightness, and programmable LED output delay to reduce EMI and surge currents. It also possesses gradation control for all channels where all 24 constant current output channels can sink up to 32 mA, and tolerate up to 5.5 V in its OFF state.

As the name itself says, this Click board™ next to driving RGBA LEDs can be used in the purpose of LED Status signalization, in LED displays, LED backlight, keypad backlights for cellular phones, or handheld devices, and many more.

