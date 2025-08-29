LCD IPS 1.95” Display - 1.95-inch round rectangle IPS TFT LCD with a resolution of 240x282 pixels

Bring premium visual performance to small form factor designs with ER-TFT1.95-1

LCD IPS 1.95” Display (ER-TFT1.95-1) is a 1.95-inch round rectangle IPS TFT LCD from EastRising with a resolution of 240x282 pixels, designed for compact applications requiring high visual clarity.

KEY FEATURES:



Round Rectangle IPS TFT LCD: Unique form factor with IPS technology for wide viewing angles

Unique form factor with IPS technology for wide viewing angles Resolution: 240x282 pixels for high visual clarity

240x282 pixels for high visual clarity High Contrast Ratio: 900:1 for vivid colors and sharp images

900:1 for vivid colors and sharp images High Brightness: 450cd/m² ensures clear visibility in well-lit environments

450cd/m² ensures clear visibility in well-lit environments Wide Viewing Angle: Offers 80 degrees in all directions (left, right, up, down)

Offers 80 degrees in all directions (left, right, up, down) GC9307 Controller: Integrated display controller for efficient operation

Integrated display controller for efficient operation Soldering-Type FPC: Allows for direct PCB mounting or use with an optional plug-in connector for flexible assembly

APPLICATIONS:



Perfect for smartwatches, fitness trackers, and similar wearable devices

Suitable for blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, and patient monitoring systems

Provides clear display for compact handheld instruments

Any embedded application requiring a compact, high-resolution, and visually clear monochrome or limited-color display



For more information about LCD IPS 1.95” Display visit the official product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



