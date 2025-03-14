LCD IPS 1.54” Display for applications needing excellent visual clarity

Provide a sharp and high-quality visual experience with ER-TFT1.54-2

LCD IPS 1.54" Display (ER-TFT1.54-2) from EastRising Technology is a compact, high-quality display designed for applications requiring clear and vivid visuals. It is based on the ST7789V controller and features an 15-pin FPC connector for secure and reliable integration.

KEY FEATURES:



High-quality visuals: IPS technology provides wide viewing angles (80°) and vibrant colors

Sharp resolution: 240 x 240 resolution ensures crisp images

Efficient performance: Delivers 400 cd/m² brightness while maintaining efficient power consumption

Reliable integration: Uses an 15-pin FPC connector for secure connection

ST7789V controller: Based on the reliable ST7789V controller

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for portable devices requiring a compact and high-quality display

Used in smart displays for information display and user interaction

Suitable for control panels in various applications where a clear and readable display is needed

While not sunlight-readable, this display provides excellent performance in standard lighting conditions



For more information about LCD IPS 1.54" Display visit the official product page.



